Construction begins on EB I-196 bridge over the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The project to replace the bridge that carries eastbound I-196 over the Grand River has officially begin as of Friday, April 9.

The project require the complete closure of eastbound I-196, just a few years after the rebuild of the westbound bridge a couple of years ago.

I-196 eastbound closed after US-131 will be closed to traffic through July 23.

Your detour is to northbound on US-131 and go east on I-96.

Another project that begins this week: I-196 eastbound one lane from after College Avenue to I-96 for reconstruction of the pavement from Fuller Avenue to I-96 from Sunday, April 18, 9 p.m. through October 29.

I-196 westbound lane closure from I-96 to Fuller Avenue, with two lanes available through October 29.