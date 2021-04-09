Watch
Road crews prepare for busy week of new projects on freeways and city streets

Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 09, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It will be a busy week for road construction companies doing work for the Michigan Department of Transportation, various road commissions, and local public works.

The projects that will affect the greatest number of drivers are on I-196 in Grand Rapids and I-94 in Kalamazoo.

GRAND RAPIDS

I-196

  • I-196 eastbound closed after US-131 for bridge deck replacement over the Grand River from 9 p.m. Friday, April 9, through July 23. Detour: North on US-131, east on I-96.
  • I-196 eastbound one lane from after College Avenue to I-96 for reconstruction of the pavement from Fuller Avenue to I-96 from Sunday, April 18, 9 p.m. through October 29. I-196 westbound lane closure from I-96 to Fuller Avenue, with two lanes available through October 29.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY

I-94

  • I-94 widening project begins in Kalamazoo between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road with nighttime lane closures on I-94 westbound April 16 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Berrien County

I-196

  • I-196 southbound ramp to I-94 westbound closed from Thursday, April 15, 7 a.m. through May 28. Detour: Exit at Red Arrow Highway Exit 1, east to Watervliet, south on M-140 to I-94 westbound.
I-94

  • I-94 eastbound and westbound lane closures and traffic shifts between I-196 and the Britain Avenue overpass from Thursday, April 15, 7 a.m. through November 15.
  • I-94 *closed* between Mile 30 to Mile 41 from Saturday, April 17, 9 p.m., to Sunday, April 18, 9 a.m. Detour uses M-140 and Napier Avenue.
Barry County

M-43

  • M-43 closed south of Delton between Floria Road and Osborne Road from 8 a.m. Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 15. Detour: Use Milo, Norris, and Delton roads.
