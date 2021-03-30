Eastbound I-196 will be closing at US-131 and major work begins east of Fuller Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bridge that carries eastbound I-196 over the Grand River is scheduled for a thorough rehabilitation that will require the complete closure of eastbound I-196 beginning April 9.

The project mirrors one that rebuilt the westbound bridge a couple of years ago.

FOX 17 Traffic

When the eastbound lanes close, traffic will be routed north on US-131 to I-96 eastbound. Traffic headed to downtown Grand Rapids will need to take US-131 south to Pearl Street, Market Avenue, or Wealthy Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge deck over the Grand River.

In addition, work will begin April 9 on replacing the old pavement on both directions of I-196 between Fuller Maryland Avenues.

MDOT says two lanes will remain open westbound from I-96 to Fuller Avenue, where the freeway expands to three lanes. To avoid congestion caused by suddenly reducing three lanes to one, eastbound I-196 will see lane closures from Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids through the rebuilding project to I-96.

When the project is finished in November 2021, there will be three new lanes on I-196 in both directions between Fuller Avenue and I-96.