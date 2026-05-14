CONNECT WITH US: What shows are you excited to see at Acrisure Amphitheater?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The debut season of Acrisure Amphitheater has been drumming up excitement for neighbors across West Michigan.

With dozens of shows packing summer 2026, we want to know, what shows you are excited to see? Tell us in a short video you can upload through the form below.

Can't remember what concerts are coming to the venue's debut season? Here's the latest list:

May 15, 2026: Lionel Richie headlines Acrisure Amphitheater's grand opening along with War and Treaty plus Brian Vander Ark

Grand Rapids Leaders announce Lionel Richie to perform opening concert at new amphitheater Zac Harmon

May 16, 2026: A Community Celebration with live music, food trucks, and a drone show. Tickets are free and not required.

May 27, 2026: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak

May 30, 2026: Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon

Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater announces first publicly confirmed concert Sam Landstra

June 6, 2026: Park McCollum with special guest Max McNown and Kassi Ashton

June 13, 2026: Jelly Roll with Kashus Culpepper

June 15, 2026: Santana and The Doobie Brothers

June 16, 2026: Godsmack with special guest Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

June 17, 2026: MGK with special guests Wiz Kalifa and Mod Sun



WATCH: A sneak peek tour of the amphitheater before it opens in May

Sneak peek tour: What to expect when visiting the new amphitheater

June 18, 2026: Meghan Trainor with special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor *This concert was canceled when Meghan Trainor announced in April was was not touring this summer

June 25, 2026: Darius Rucker with special guests Lauren Alaina and Austin Williams

June 30, 2026: The Pussycat Dolls with special guests Mya and Lil Kim

July 1, 2026: The Guess Who with special guest Don Felder

July 3, 2026: "Weird Al" Yankovic with special guest Puddles Pity Party

July 5, 2026: Jack Johnson with special guest Hermanos Gutierrez

July 7 & 8, 2026: Dave Matthews Band

VIDEO: How Grand Rapids plans to handle parking for amphitheater events

GR amphitheater parking plan

July 10, 2026: John Mellencamp

July 17, 2026: Sarah McLachlan with special guest Allison Russell

July 18, 2026: Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Sammy Kershaw

July 22, 2026: The Black Crows and Whiskey Myers with special guest Southall

July 25, 2026: Lil Wayne with special guest 2 Chainz

July 28, 2026: Dirty Heads & 311 with special guests Ocean Alley and ROME

July 29, 2026: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 30, 2026: Chicago and Styx

July 31, 2026: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

August 1, 2026: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner with special guest Six Gun Sally

August 8, 2026: Jerry Seinfeld

WATCH: Grand Rapids Police Department ready to keep concert-goers safe this summer

Grand Rapids police officers will work overtime on concert nights at Acrisure Amphitheatre. Who will pay?

August 11, 2026: Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Neon Trees

August 15, 2026: Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

August 16, 2026: Hillary Duff with special guests La Roux and Jade Lemac

August 21, 2026: Lindsey Stirling with special guest Pvris!

August 22, 2026: Thomas Rhett with special guests Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts

August 23, 2026: Brandi Carlile with special guest I'm With Her

August 25, 2026: Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alabama Shakes

August 26, 2026: Kesha with special guests Chromeo & Erika Jayne

August 27, 2026: Mötley Crüe with special guest Tesla

August 28, 2026: Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics

August 29, 2026: Tim McGraw with special guest 49 Winchester

September 1, 2026: RÜFÜS DU SOL

September 3, 2026: TLC & Salt-N-Pepper with special guest En Vogue

September 10, 2026: Pitbull with special guest Lil Jon

September 11, 2026: Billy Idol

September 12, 2026: John Mulaney with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll

September 22, 2026: Mumford & Sons with special guest The Marcus King Band

September 25, 2026: Brooks & Dunn with special guests David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon

More about Acrisure Amphitheater

The 12,000 seat venue is expected to cost $184 million when completed in May 2026, featuring a massive canopy over the stage. It will be owned and operated by the Grand Rapids–Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Developers say the amphitheater is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Grand Rapids' history and will drive tourism, job creation, and attract other businesses to the area. When open, the amphitheater is projected to generate $807 million in economic impact in Kent County over 30 years with an estimated 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year.

Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Show Countdown Acrisure Amphitheater First Concert 000 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Friday, May 15, 2026

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