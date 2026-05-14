CONNECT WITH US: What shows are you excited to see at Acrisure Amphitheater?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The debut season of Acrisure Amphitheater has been drumming up excitement for neighbors across West Michigan.
With dozens of shows packing summer 2026, we want to know, what shows you are excited to see? Tell us in a short video you can upload through the form below.
Can't remember what concerts are coming to the venue's debut season? Here's the latest list:
May 15, 2026: Lionel Richie headlines Acrisure Amphitheater's grand opening along with War and Treaty plus Brian Vander Ark
Grand Rapids
Leaders announce Lionel Richie to perform opening concert at new amphitheater
May 16, 2026: A Community Celebration with live music, food trucks, and a drone show. Tickets are free and not required.
May 27, 2026: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak
May 30, 2026: Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon
Grand Rapids
Acrisure Amphitheater announces first publicly confirmed concert
June 6, 2026: Park McCollum with special guest Max McNown and Kassi Ashton
June 13, 2026: Jelly Roll with Kashus Culpepper
June 15, 2026: Santana and The Doobie Brothers
June 16, 2026: Godsmack with special guest Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
June 17, 2026: MGK with special guests Wiz Kalifa and Mod Sun
WATCH: A sneak peek tour of the amphitheater before it opens in May
June 18, 2026: Meghan Trainor with special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor *This concert was canceled when Meghan Trainor announced in April was was not touring this summer
June 25, 2026: Darius Rucker with special guests Lauren Alaina and Austin Williams
June 30, 2026: The Pussycat Dolls with special guests Mya and Lil Kim
July 1, 2026: The Guess Who with special guest Don Felder
July 3, 2026: "Weird Al" Yankovic with special guest Puddles Pity Party
July 5, 2026: Jack Johnson with special guest Hermanos Gutierrez
July 7 & 8, 2026: Dave Matthews Band
VIDEO: How Grand Rapids plans to handle parking for amphitheater events
July 10, 2026: John Mellencamp
July 17, 2026: Sarah McLachlan with special guest Allison Russell
July 18, 2026: Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Sammy Kershaw
July 22, 2026: The Black Crows and Whiskey Myers with special guest Southall
July 25, 2026: Lil Wayne with special guest 2 Chainz
July 28, 2026: Dirty Heads & 311 with special guests Ocean Alley and ROME
July 29, 2026: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 30, 2026: Chicago and Styx
July 31, 2026: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band
August 1, 2026: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner with special guest Six Gun Sally
August 8, 2026: Jerry Seinfeld
WATCH: Grand Rapids Police Department ready to keep concert-goers safe this summer
August 11, 2026: Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Neon Trees
August 15, 2026: Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
August 16, 2026: Hillary Duff with special guests La Roux and Jade Lemac
August 21, 2026: Lindsey Stirling with special guest Pvris!
August 22, 2026: Thomas Rhett with special guests Conner Smith and Emily Ann Roberts
August 23, 2026: Brandi Carlile with special guest I'm With Her
August 25, 2026: Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alabama Shakes
August 26, 2026: Kesha with special guests Chromeo & Erika Jayne
August 27, 2026: Mötley Crüe with special guest Tesla
August 28, 2026: Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics
August 29, 2026: Tim McGraw with special guest 49 Winchester
September 1, 2026: RÜFÜS DU SOL
September 3, 2026: TLC & Salt-N-Pepper with special guest En Vogue
September 10, 2026: Pitbull with special guest Lil Jon
September 11, 2026: Billy Idol
September 12, 2026: John Mulaney with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll
September 22, 2026: Mumford & Sons with special guest The Marcus King Band
September 25, 2026: Brooks & Dunn with special guests David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon
More about Acrisure Amphitheater
The 12,000 seat venue is expected to cost $184 million when completed in May 2026, featuring a massive canopy over the stage. It will be owned and operated by the Grand Rapids–Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.
Developers say the amphitheater is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Grand Rapids' history and will drive tourism, job creation, and attract other businesses to the area. When open, the amphitheater is projected to generate $807 million in economic impact in Kent County over 30 years with an estimated 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year.