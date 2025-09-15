Community fundraising campaign for downtown amphitheater launched

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As work continues on the outdoor amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids, the group behind the development opened up a public fundraising effort to help pay for the new venue.

Grand Action 2.0 launched the community phase of the Next Wave Campaign on Monday. The fundraiser aims to support the construction of Acrisure Amphitheater along the banks of the Grand River.

Individuals, businesses, and community organizations can donate to the project.

The 12,000 seat venue is expected to cost $184 million when completed in May 2026, featuring a massive canopy over the stage. It will be owned and operated by the Grand Rapids–Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Developers say the amphitheater is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Grand Rapids' history and will drive tourism, job creation, and attract other businesses to the area. When open, the amphitheater is projected to generate $807 million in economic impact in Kent County over 30 years with an estimated 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year.

“This is more than a concert venue—it’s a generational investment in the cultural and economic future of Grand Rapids,” said Tripp Frey, co-chair of the Next Wave Campaign. “We’re calling on everyone who cares about music, arts, community and our city’s future to help make it happen.”

“This is your venue, your city, your moment,” said Todd Custer, fellow campaign co-chair. “Whether you can give $10 or $10,000, you can be part of the next wave of cultural energy and civic pride in Grand Rapids.”

The amphitheater project already received a number of funding sources, including $15 million from an increase to the tax on hotel room stays in Kent County, $30 million from Acrisure for naming rights to the amphitheater, $30 million from the state, $22 million from the arena authority, plus money for related projects, including a nearby parking deck.

It's not clear how much of the project remains unfunded.

There are some perks being offered to donors.



$1000+ results in permanent recognition at the amphitheater

The first 500 people to donate at least $2,500 can purchase two tickets before they publicly go on sale for all events in the amphitheater's first season

Donors who give $20,000 to $49,999 have the option to buy premium seat licenses

Donations of $50,000 to $199,999 open options for seat licenses and on-site recognition

The biggest prize comes for donations of $200,000 or more: the option to purchase loge seating licenses

Earlier this month the amphitheater revealed its first announced concert: Russell Dickerson on May 30, 2026.

