City says it hears neighbors' complaints about noise from Acrisure Amphitheater concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's newest concert venue began its inaugural season this spring and the growing pains are being noticed, city leaders said.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 25, the City of Grand Rapids acknowledged a number of concerns raised by neighbors over the noise generated at Acrisure Amphitheater.

"We take those concerns seriously," wrote a city spokesperson. "We appreciate residents who have shared detailed information, which helps staff evaluate each report."

VIDEO: Noise complaints about Acrisure Amphitheater

Noise complaints filed over Acrisure Amphitheater

The amphitheater opened on May 15, with numerous concerts since then and more scheduled into the fall of 2026. As more groups performed in the open-air facility, neighbors across Grand Rapids have noted on social media they can hear the music from miles away.

The city said the amphitheater's design came out of years of planning, went through a permitting process that included public comment, and was reviewed by an external consultant. Some level of noise should be expected with those concerts.

"Grand Rapids is an urban environment with a wide range of nighttime sounds, and the amphitheater is a new source within that soundscape," said the city. "Weather, atmospheric conditions, topography, and performance characteristics can all influence how sound travels."

FOX 17 looked at how the weather may have helped one concert in early June to be heard nearly to the city border.

DID YOU HEAR THAT? The science behind concert noise and the weather

Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater noise travels miles, and weather may be why

As part of the lead up to the amphitheater's opening, the city approved a waiver of the noise ordinance up to 11 p.m. for the venue. An extension of that exemption could be granted for certain circumstances, the city said.

While Grand Rapids did not announce any changes to how the amphitheater must operate, the spokesperson did not rule out future compromises.

"The City remains in regular communication with the Convention Arena Authority and its operator. They are aware of the concerns which have been expressed by residents. We will be connecting with the CAA to evaluate potential operational adjustments as experience with the facility grows."



WATCH: West side neighbors say they can hear concerts from Acrisure Amphitheater

Acrisure Amphitheater concert noise draws complaints from Grand Rapids West Side residents

The city said it will continue to log and evaluate concerns from neighbors about noise from the amphitheater. New complaints can be reported through 311 Customer Service by calling 311, emailing infor@grcity.us, or through the department's online portal.

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