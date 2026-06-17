Grand Rapids neighbors file noise complaints over Acrisure Amphitheater concerts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids neighbors are raising concerns about noise from Acrisure Amphitheater, with some residents saying they can hear concerts from miles away, and city commissioners are now fielding those complaints.

Lauré Turmell has lived on the west side of Grand Rapids for 12 years and has watched the city grow around her. She says about a month ago, things changed.

"That's when I really noticed changes, and that's when I heard the music coming in through the windows late at night," Turmell said.

Despite living 2 to 3 miles from the amphitheater, Turmell says she can hear concerts from her home, especially the bass and lyrics. She has filed a noise complaint against the venue.

Not everyone nearby is bothered. Jon Franklin lives about 100 feet from the amphitheater.

"If you're at the amphitheater, I can wave at you," Franklin said. "With everything ending at like 11 and all of that, like we have no worries, especially living right here."

At least one recent show did extend beyond the 11 p.m. curfew, though a city ordinance allows for an extension in the event of a performance or weather delay.

Statement from GR spokesperson: "The Amphitheater is exempt pursuant to Sec. 9.66 of Chpt. 151, Article 5 of our noise ordinance. Shows will end at 11 p.m. unless given permission to extend due to performance delays (weather, etc.)."

For residents living miles away, the city's growth doesn't make the noise easier to accept.

"I don't think that the local residents of the city should come at the cost of the development of the city," Turmell said.

Two complaints, including Turmell's, were received and filed at Tuesday's city commission meeting, and public comment brought the issue before commissioners again.

"This is a new feature of our community that we will have to monitor and address," said first ward commissioner, AliciaMarie Belchak.



I reached out to both Acrisure Amphitheater and the city Tuesday. A city spokesperson provided this statement:

"City staff reviews all sound-level complaints in partnership with the Amphitheater's operators and will take steps necessary to address violations of City Code or other requirements. As this new venue becomes fully established, we are continuing to work closely with the venue's operators to monitor sound levels, evaluate future options, and support a positive experience for both nearby residents and visitors."

Turmell says she knows the amphitheater isn't going anywhere but hopes for some kind of noise mitigation or thoughtful scheduling. She expects the conversation to continue if nothing changes.

"I can see that in the future there will be more late night noise complaints," Turmell said.

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