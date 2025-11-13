Charges announced in 2023 deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just under three years after a deadly shooting outside a Grand Rapids bar, a suspect in the case has been charged with murder.

Andrew Merriweather will face charges of first degree murder, concealed carrying a weapon, and the use of a firearm in a felony, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The 35-year-old is accused of killing Jontell White on January 14, 2023 in a shooting outside the Metro Nightclub on Division Avenue.

The charges come roughly two months after investigators released never-before seen video from the shooting, renewing a call for tips in the case.

“These charges are the result of almost three years of diligent detective work,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “So called ‘cold cases’ are not cold to us and are never cold to the victim’s loved ones. I appreciate the patience of Jontell’s family while we worked this lengthy investigation. I hope these charges bring them some measure of comfort and healing after their long wait for justice.”

White, 30, left behind two daughters, ages 11 and 1 at the time of the shooting.

“I wasn’t prepared for this,” said Deidra White, mother of Jontell White told FOX 17 in 2023. “I don’t think nobody’s prepared for this.”

Merriweather is currently serving sentences for perjury and possessing a firearm as a felon. He also twice spent time in prison for illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

He's expected to be arraigned on the charges tied to White's death in the coming days.

