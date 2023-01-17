Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Saturday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was shot in killed in Grand Rapids Saturday has been identified.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Jontell White’s death has been ruled a homicide.

White was shot and killed early Saturday morning near South Division Avenue, police say.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

