Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Saturday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was shot in killed in Grand Rapids Saturday has been identified.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Jontell White’s death has been ruled a homicide.
White was shot and killed early Saturday morning near South Division Avenue, police say.
Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.
