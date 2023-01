GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers say they heard shots being fired around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near South Division Avenue.

Police say they found an adult man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.