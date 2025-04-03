Grand Rapids police renew calls for information linked to 2023 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are renewing calls for information tied to the 2023 murder of Jontell White.

Jontell was 30 when he was fatally shot near South Division Avenue on Jan. 14, 2023, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

FOX 17 was told at the time the shooting was not likely to have been a random act of violence. The suspect was wearing all-black clothing but no arrests have been made since.

“We’ve talked to many people who were outside the Metro Grand Rapids bar that night, but we believe there are still additional witnesses out there,” says Det. Brandon Romero. “We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Help us get justice for Jontell and closure for his family and loved ones.”

We spoke to Jontell’s mother days after the shooting.

“He didn’t really have any enemies; he was loved. A lot of people loved him,” said Deidra White. “He could walk around freely and not have to worry about looking over his back, at least I thought.”

Grand Rapids Mom of Metro Nightclub deadly shooting victim: 'Put the guns down' Doug Reardon

Those with knowledge related to Jontell’s murder are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer.

