Police release new video in 2023 Grand Rapids murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released previously unseen security footage from the night 30-year-old Jontell White was shot and killed outside the Metro Nightclub on South Division on January 14, 2023.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said his hope is that someone will be able to identify the suspect captured in the video. The footage shows a man walking calmly through the parking lot just moments before the shooting occurred.

"We have not given up on this case, and we're still looking for answers," Winstrom said.

The security video highlights the suspected gunman with a box around his head as he moves through the area. Winstrom described the shooting as clearly personal in nature.

"You can see the shooter calmly walking through the parking lot, and the shooting itself takes place just moments after he leaves the camera. So this was obviously personal," Winstrom said.

The incident occurred on a cold January night in 2023 outside the nightclub. Despite the passage of more than two years, investigators continue searching for witnesses and answers.

"Two and a half years, and we're still looking for witnesses. We know there were a lot of people out there, and we haven't identified everyone," Winstrom said.

White family An undated photo of Jontell White.

White's mother pleaded with the community to end violent crimes by putting the guns down.

Monday's plea for tips was the second such request in 2025, following a call for information in April.

While the case might be labeled a "cold case," Winstrom emphasized that he hasn't forgotten about it.

"The fact that this killer had that brazen audacity and that evil, that heartlessness, to walk up in front of all those people and pull the trigger, ending Jontell's life, it's just heartbreaking that that evil exists in the world," Winstrom said. "But thankful that there is this video, thankful that we've got the cooperation so far that we have, but we need a little bit more to get the answers that we need."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer.

