Antoine Court resident receives affordable housing after 20 years of applying: 'It was a blessing'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission received national recognition for innovation at their apartment building at 901 Division South.

The award is from the National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials. It recognizes the housing commission for the innovative design of its newest building. FOX 17 took a look inside before it officially opened last fall.

For resident Cynthia Gaston, having an affordable place to live is the greatest blessing of all.

“I was almost homeless," Gaston told FOX 17.

Gaston was living with her child in Bitely, Michigan, two hours north of her hometown in Grand Rapids, on the brink of being homeless.

Then her name got pulled for a spot at Antoine Court. At first, she was nervous. Her children were too.

But after calling Antoine Court "home" since November, she says the housing complex has exceeded her expectations.

“At first my children were like, where are you living? I said, 'Division and Delaware. I’m gonna be in a building. I’m not gonna be out on the street.' Because they were worried about me being safe in this neighborhood. But it’s really not a bad neighborhood at all,” Gaston said.

Instead, Gaston says she's found a community within the complex like she's never had anywhere else. Friday, she was down at 'Coffee with Christie,' hosted by another resident, getting a piece of chocolate cake with her great-grandchild.

“I love living in a community like this,” Gaston said.

Once a week, South East Market drops off fresh fruits and vegetables for residents. It's just one example of the numerous growing partnerships happening at Antoine Court, according to residence manager Joyce Williams.

"We have every walk of life,” Williams said.

Williams works to provide programming for residents. Meeting the need for housing is the first, most basic need for people. After that, they focus on financial education and other forms of support.

“There’s housing needs at all levels. We know that as a community. That’s why a lot of these groups are being formed, to understand what those gaps are,” Grand Rapids Housing Commission President Monica Steimle-App said.

The Housing Commission is conducting studies to address the issues and gaps but says it all comes down to community partnership.

“It’s not as easy as developing, building a building, and filling it. We need to be innovative,” Steimle-App said.

Innovative, and needed. Currently, there's a waitlist at Antoine Court and all GRHC properties. Gaston says apply, apply, apply.

“Keep going on, and just have faith. That’s what I did,” Gaston said after waiting 20 years to receive her voucher for affordable housing.