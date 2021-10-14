Grand Rapids cuts the ribbon on 50 new units of affordable housing

As the pandemic continues to exacerbate many city’s issues with homelessness, 50—units of affordable housing are finally ready to accept eligible residents in Grand Rapids.

The Antoine Court Apartments hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the sparkling new $13.5 million development located at 901 South Division Avenue.

Antoine Court will cater specifically to veterans, seniors, those with disabilities and people facing homelessness. The LEED Gold Certified property will accept Section 8 housing vouchers and was heavily funded by low-income housing tax credits.

“We still do have a few punch-list items we’re through but we’re excited about residents moving in in the next couple of weeks,” said Lindsey Reames, executive director of the Grand Rapids Housing Commission, who led the project with partner Mount Mercy Housing Corporation.

The 690-foot affordable one-bedrooms all meet accessibility standards and include central air conditioning, washer and dryer units, free internet access and on-site housing commission resident services. Antoine Court is also located right next to Covenant House School and another of the GR Housing Commission’s low-income housing developments, Campau Court.

“We also have lots of supportive services in the area including New Hope Baptist Church, some support services next door, we’re right on a transportation line,” said Reames.

The pandemic worsened homelessness almost universally over the past 18-months. Antoine Court went into development in 2016, and since 2017, the greater Grand Rapids area has grown by almost 36%. According to the city’s metrics, the Grand Rapids metro area will have to add over 2,200 units of rental housing before 2025 to keep up with that growth.

The waitlist is still open and you can sign up here. Residents with disabilities must be 55 years or older. Senior citizens applying must be 62 years or older. All residents must meet HUD eligibility requirements and max income must not exceed 60% of Kent County’s area median income.

