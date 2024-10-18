2 YEARS LATER: 'Tino' Ysasi murder still unsolved; investigators and family not giving up hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been almost two full years since Grand Rapids police officers discovered the body of a 46-year-old man next to an old school building.

Santino Ysasi, better known as Tino, was murdered, and the case is still unsolved.

"We're sorry, and we'll keep working," Milinda Ysasi told FOX 17.

She and the rest of her family refuse to forget.

"What were the things immediately preceding? Was this something planned? Was this something done in the heat of a moment?" Milinda wonders.

Milinda is Tino's cousin, and she's Grand Rapids' Second Ward commissioner.

"What I remember of him is just wanting to connect with people and wanting to be able to support them," Milinda said.

It was a connection Tino built — despite being part of the unhoused community — with the Grand Rapids chief of police.

"Very likable, very lovable guy, very friendly to me, even though I was brand new and new to the city," says Chief Eric Winstrom.

The chief has provided FOX 17 with an update on the investigation.

"[It's] still a very active investigation. We assured the family that this is not a cold case. This is not something that we have shelved away," Winstrom said.

Here’s how you can help. What we know about the investigation is that Tino was murdered late on Oct. 19, 2022, by the old Saint James School on the city’s west side near the intersection of Bridge Street and Gold Avenue.

Police released a surveillance video in February 2023. The photo is grainy, but police have asked to look at how the person walked. They added this is a person of interest.

"I would hate for us to be talking 'another year anniversary' way, because it's absolutely a heinous case and really shocking to the city, shocking to our unhoused community," Winstrom added.

The chief did explain that he brought in the FBI, but the investigation has still encountered some challenges in trying to solve the case.

"There's a large amount of transient individuals who might come into town, stay for a night or two, and then leave," said Winstrom. "Tracking down witnesses to talk to them isn't as easy as picking up the phone. For us, we have to have boots on the ground go out and find them."

The chief explains he understands the potential frustration from the family as they still work to solve this murder.

"I think there's frustration, but not at any actions of the police department. They are working the case," Milinda said.

Tino's cousin explains that she believes the killer will be found.

"We just want to know that would be the best closure for our family," Milinda added.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police or Silent Observer.

