GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue.

Those with knowledge related to the case are urged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

