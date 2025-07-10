Grand Rapids teen's murder case moves forward after preliminary hearing

GRAND RAPIDS. MICH. — The case surrounding the death of Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in June 2024, is moving forward to Circuit Court after a preliminary hearing on Thursday determined there was enough probable cause against the accused, Cartiyae Pascal.

Pascal, 17, faces open murder and felony firearm charges.

WXMI/Waleed Alamleh Cartiyae Pascal appears in court for a preliminary exam in the case of Amillier Penn's death.

Penn was playing football with friends on Umatilla Street near Madison Avenue when he was shot.

During the hearing at 61st District Court, emotions ran high as evidence was presented, including audio from Snapchat where Penn spoke about concerns over a vehicle.

“I don't know if they're looking for me but they're spinning in a White Durango with tints, if I see that car again, I'm gonna let him have it, I'm a let him catch the hat," he said.

"Other than talking to him before he died, that's the last I get to hear my son," Penn’s father, Corey, told FOX 17.

During testimony, a witness identified Pascal as the shooter.

"When you look at exhibit 3 are those the same glasses you saw the shooter wearing that day?" the witness was asked, to which they responded affirmatively, "Yes."

The defense questioned the witness's ability to identify the weapon used, with the witness admitting they were "too far away to see the gun."

Eight witnesses testified in total, with two having previously given police statements but were unable to recall specifics when questioned.

The judge ultimately decided to move the case forward to Circuit Court.

It's a step Penn’s father considers crucial.

"I got to keep my son alive, and I got to make sure that my son is honored," Corey Penn said. "As a family together, we have to make sure that we stay strong, to make sure that we see Milli get justice that he deserves."

Pascal’s next court date has not been set. His lawyers have indicated they will plead not guilty.

