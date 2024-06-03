Watch Now
15-year-old boy found dead after SE Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids shooting on Umatilla
FOX 17
Grand Rapids shooting on Umatilla
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 23:06:59-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night.

Details are limited but reports of a shooting near Umatilla Street and Madison Avenue came in before 8:15 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We're told the boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

