Grand Rapids man accused in triple homicide waives preliminary hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man charged in the deaths of his fiancée and her two teenage sons has waived his preliminary hearing, meaning his case has been bound over for trial.

Charles Broomfield, 44, faces six charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, in connection to the January 27 killings of Jacqueline Neill, 44, Cameron Kilpatrick, 15, and Michael Kilpatrick, 13. The Kent County Prosecutor told FOX 17 last week that Broomfield was found competent to stand trial.

Family representative Jacqueline Neill (center), Cameron Kilpatrick (left), and Michael Kilpatrick (right) pose in family photos.

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were called to the family's home on Worden Street around 7:43 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Neill was found dead in the living room, while Cameron and Michael were found in their bedrooms. FOX 17 obtained court records in the case, showing Broomfield initially told police two armed intruders broke into the home, threatened him and his 5-year-old son, and then shot the victims before fleeing. Investigators, however, say the evidence contradicted his account. Police say Broomfield eventually confessed to the killings, per court records.

Loved ones have called the tragedy their "darkest hour," describing it as a senseless act of violence. They thanked investigators, victim advocates, and Grand Rapids neighbors for the outpouring of support during an unimaginable loss.

With the preliminary hearing waived, Broomfield's case will move closer to trial. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His next court date has not yet been set.

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