Grand Rapids triple murder suspect officially charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting was the first person to call 911, albeit with a fake story about armed men breaking into the home, according to new investigation details.

On Wednesday, Charles Broomfield was named as the suspect in the shooting that left Jacqueline Neill and her two sons, Cameron and Michael, dead. Broomfield is accused of shooting all three in their home on Worden Street on January 27.

Grand Rapids 'Our darkest hour': Family identifies mom & sons killed in GR triple homicide Matt Witkos

The 44-year-old was formally arraigned on six counts, including first-degree, premeditated murder, on Thursday afternoon.

His request for bond was denied, meaning he will remain in police custody through his legal case. A next court date is set for February 10.

FOX 17 obtained records in the case, revealing some of the initial evidence that pointed police to Broomfield as a suspect.

A claim of a break-in

Documents newly filed in court show Broomfield called 911 around 7:40 that morning, saying there was a shooting. Dispatchers noted the caller was crying so much they couldn't get much information out of them, other than some people possibly broke into the home and someone was shot.

When officers got to the home minutes later, they found the 44-year-old in the living room near Jacqeline's body. Officers noted he was calm and did not show any signs he had been crying, according to court records.

Broomfield told officers his 5-year-old son was upstairs. He and his son were escorted out of the home by police.

Along with Neill's body in the living room, investigators found the bodies of 15-year-old Cameron and 13-year-old Michael in their bedrooms. Broomfield told police Neill was his fiancé and the boys were his step-sons, per court filings.

During an interview with police on Tuesday, Broomfield claimed two people he did not know broke into the home. He claimed he was upstairs and heard someone talking with Neill. Broomfield said he went downstairs and saw one person pointing a gun at her, court documents show.

The other suspect chased Broomfield upstairs, he claimed. At that point he heard shots from downstairs.

The person who followed Broomfield upstairs allegedly grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun safe, then threatened the 44-year-old and his 5-year-old son. Broomfield told detectives he pleaded with the person to not hurt either of them.

The armed individual ultimately left the room without shooting, Broomfield claimed. He said he heard gunshots from the bedrooms of his step-sons, but said he was busy trying to comfort his 5-year-old.

Broomfield told police he called 911 after looking outside and seeing prints in the snow showing the assailants had left. He claimed the whole situation took just minutes and that he picked up the phone shortly after the people left.

His story didn't match evidence police collected at the scene, police told the court.

Investigation findings

A K9 track led officers to a gun box in the backyard. The box was locked, police found, with tracks in the snow showing someone from the house had walked out to it and back inside on Tuesday. Broomfield's gun was located inside the box.

The key for the gun box was found in Broomfield's bedroom.

Ballistic evaluation of the bullet casings in the home showed that just one weapon was used to kill all three victims, according to court records.

Officers did not find any tracks in the snow around the house to support the claim of multiple people entering and exiting the home, according to the court documents.

Medical personnel determined Neill and her sons had been dead for nearly 40 minutes before officers arrived on scene, much longer than what Broomfield's recollection of events would allow for.

During an extended interview with investigators, Broomfield confessed to shooting Neill and her sons, per court records.

He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder along with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Loved ones remember victims

Family described the shooting as its darkest hour, calling it "a senseless act of violence."

Family representative Jacqueline Neill (center), Cameron Kilpatrick (left), and Michael Kilpatrick (right) pose in family photos.

Relatives thanked investigators, victim advocates, and the Grand Rapids community with the support needed during this tragedy.

The tragic loss of our beloved Cameron (age 15) & Michael (age 13) Kilpatrick, and their mother, Jacqueline Neill, to a senseless act of violence has left our family utterly devastated. There are no words to adequately describe the heartbreak we feel over losing multiple family members. The Grand Rapids Police Department has done an outstanding job ensuring this tragedy is handled with professionalism and kindness. We are grateful for their support and the support of their Victim Advocates. We appreciate the outpouring of love from the greater Grand Rapids community during our darkest hour. Neill family

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube