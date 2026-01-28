'Our darkest hour': Family identifies mom & sons killed in Grand Rapids triple homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Loved ones have identified the three people killed in Tuesday's shooting on Worden Street in Grand Rapids, and a source confirmed to FOX 17 a suspect is in custody in connection to the case.

Jacqueline Neill and her two sons, Cameron Kilpatrick, 15, and Michael Kilpatrick, 13, were found dead inside their home just before 8 a.m. on January 27.

Neill family Cameron (left) and Michael (right) Kilpatrick appear in family photos.

A relative confirmed their identities to FOX 17 in a statement on Wednesday.

The tragic loss of our beloved Cameron (age 15) & Michael (age 13) Kilpatrick, and their mother, Jacqueline Neill, to a senseless act of violence has left our family utterly devastated. There are no words to adequately describe the heartbreak we feel over losing multiple family members. The Grand Rapids Police Department has done an outstanding job ensuring this tragedy is handled with professionalism and kindness. We are grateful for their support and the support of their Victim Advocates. We appreciate the outpouring of love from the greater Grand Rapids community during our darkest hour.

Neill family Cameron Kilpatrick appears in a family photo.

Neill family Michael Kilpatrick appears in a family photo.

The shooting was reported by neighbors, who heard several shots coming from the home before 7:45 a.m.

Tuesday evening Grand Rapids police announced detectives were in touch with a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, a source confirmed to FOX 17 that a 44-year-old man is in police custody in connection to the case. The suspect has not been identified because they have not been formally arraigned.

