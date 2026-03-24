Man charged in Grand Rapids triple homicide competent to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of killing a woman and her two teenage sons in Grand Rapids in January has been found competent to stand trial.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 on Tuesday that the case against Charles Broomfield will move forward. Broomfield faces a total of six counts, including three counts of first-degree murder. He's accused of fatally shooting 44-year-old Jacqueline Neill and her two sons, 15-year-old Cameron and 13-year-old Michael.

Family representative Jacqueline Neill (center), Cameron Kilpatrick (left), and Michael Kilpatrick (right) pose in family photos.

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were called to the family's home on Worden Street around 7:43 a.m. January 27 on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Neill, who was Broomfield's fiancé, dead in the living room. The two young boys were both found dead in their bedrooms. Broomfield and his 5-year-old son were both escorted out of the home by officers. Hours after the shootings, Broomfield was identified as a person of interest in the case, and he was officially charged on January 29.

FOX 17 obtained court records in the case, alleging Broomfield came up with a false story about two people who broke into the home and fatally shot Neill and her sons. Court records show that investigators did not buy his story, finding evidence collected at the scene that did not match Broomfield's accounts of what happened. Broomfield also confessed to the crimes, per court records.

If convicted, Broomfield could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. His next court date has not been announced.

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