FALL CRAWL: Elliot and Janice visit Deep Roots Produce

Deep Roots Producehas snagged a spot as stop #4 on the FOX 17 Fall Crawl.

The farm, run by owners Stephen and Liv McDaniel, is quickly becoming a fall favorite for many families in West Michigan.

"We started Deep Roots in 2019. Stephen and I met on his parents’ farm in southwest Florida in 2015," Liv told FOX 17 News. "We both come from farming families. The land that Deep Roots is on has been part of my family for decades, and we decided it was the perfect spot for a farm market in January of 2019. Seven months later, Deep Roots was born!"

Deep Roots Produce is known for its delicious donuts, but that's not all the farm offers.

"Our fall fun attractions include a challenging corn maze, u-pick pumpkin patch, free petting zoo, horse-drawn hayrides on Sundays, and a market barn filled with homegrown produce, donuts, cider, and more! We also have family friendly events scattered throughout fall including trunk or treat, glow nights in the maze, and mini harvest markets where local vendors join us for part of the weekend," said Liv. "For us, seeing smiling faces on our farm means the world. We have so many families that come out in the summer to pick flowers and get produce, in the fall to pick out the perfect pumpkin and in the winter to find their family Christmas tree. It’s a true honor to be a part of these families traditions for every season and we hope we can continue to do so for many years to come! The community we are a part of has been nothing short of amazing with supporting us and we are so grateful for that."

Admission to the farm, market, and petting zoo is free, but you must pay for feed cups if you want to feed the animals.

Corn maze admission varies.

Daytime admission is ten dollars, nighttime admission is $11 and the Glow Night admission is $14.

To learn more about Deep Roots Produce, click here.

