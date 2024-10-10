FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Post Family Farm

HUDSONVILLE, Michigan. — Stop number four of our Fall Crawl brought Janice and me to Post Family Farm in Hudsonville.

This farm has grown from its humble start as a family operation to a West Michigan Fall destination, nestled in Ottawa County’s countryside.

I look around and there's all these people and this is just where I grew up,” Post Family Farm manager Cheryl Morales said.

“Like, you know, what are all these people doing at my parent's house?"

Cheryl has gotten used to all the company coming over, thousands of visitors flocking to the farm each fall to snag a pumpkin, a donut, and to see the animals.

Cheryl’s parents started as pig farmers before learning that pumpkins grew well on their soil.

As she and her four siblings grew on the farm, so did the operation.

They added hayrides, school rides, festivals, and eventually weddings.

In fact, they were all married in some way on the farm. Their delicious pumpkin donuts even started right on her mom’s kitchen counter.

“For us, it's been a great way to get people back to the farm and get the feel of the simple pleasures of life,” Morales said.

“So it's our motto, an 80-acre reminder of life's simple pleasures.”

Wristbands cover admission for most of the activities. There are lots of play areas and U-pick pumpkins, priced based on size.

Pony rides are also offered on Saturday for just five dollars each, offering season passes if desired.

Post Family Farm is open Monday - Saturday. Activity hours start at noon, Mon-Fri and 10 a.m. on Saturday, but you can grab donuts starting at 7:30 a.m.

