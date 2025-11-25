WEATHER READY ALERT: Strong winds, snow to impact your Wednesday travel plans

WEST MICHIGAN — Whether you're hitting the roads or the skies to kickoff the Holiday season, the weather will likely impact your travels. FOX 17 has issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Wednesday, November 26. We're expecting 3 to 7 inches of snow, with some areas seeing more. Strong winds will drive that snow in off Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Newaygo, Oceana, and Van Buren counties. That Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and run until 7 p.m. Thursday (Thanksgiving).

A Winter Weather Advisory will impact Cass, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, and St. Joseph counties starting at the same time as the Winter Storm Warning.

Many of those counties also face a Wind Advisory on Wednesday too, for gusts up to 45 mph. The lakeshore has a High Wind Warning for winds up to 55 mph. Blowing snow, near whiteout conditions, and power outages will be possible during this time.

In the morning we'll see rain that will change to snow behind a cold front. Breezy winds out of the west will help ignite widespread snow throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures falling in the low 30s. If you are heading to the Upper Peninsula, widespread heavy Lake Effect Snow is likely. In addition to snow, the wind will make temperatures feel like the 20s.

Expect low visibility, snowy or slick roads, and wind chill in the upper teens and lower 20s.

The snow won't be limited to Wednesday. Lake effect snow bands will continue Thanksgiving Day, but the snow will not be as widespread as Wednesday. Regardless, it will be cold and breezy with highs in the lower 30s, and wind chills in the 20s. Bundle up!

Models are not consistent on where the lake effect bands could set up. The winds could be strong enough to push the snow over US-131.

Friday could be the best day of the extended weekend, but it will be windy & cold. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. There is still a chance of lake effect snow.

WEEKEND WEATHER

Another low pressure system will roll through the region for the weekend, with the potential for additional widespread accumulating snow. This will also likely impact travel conditions through the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

A much colder pattern is likely through the first week of December, which would likely bring several more rounds of Lake Effect Snow into the region.

