FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On top of the original barn reads “Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm,” an ode to the man who jump-started this operation and the girls who have taken over.

“My great grandpa started the farm in 1925,” Stephanie Ginsberg granddaughter to Ed said.

“His only Son died in Vietnam, so at that point in time, they climbed up and changed the name to and girls."

With nearly 100 years of history providing produce for West Michigan and beyond, the farm has become a fall favorite for anyone looking to get their apple orchard fix this year.

Janice and I took a trip to the farm as a stop on our FOX 17 “Fall Crawl,” learning everything this spot offers.

“We say from 4 to 74, we have fun for everybody,” Stephanie said.

And she means it. From all the fall classics including, U-pick apples, donuts, corn mazes, and a petting zoo, to all sorts of entertainment for your littles like a massive slide, an inflated trampoline, a hamster wheel, and more, there’s a little something for everyone.

But before you head out back, you’ll want to make a pitstop inside the barn, a central location to the farm’s operation.

“The barn is the heart of our farm here,” Stephanie said.

“It's actually where my grandparents met dancing inside this barn.”

Over the years, the barn has added a kitchen and now makes its own beer, wine, hard cider, seltzers baked goods, and pizza.

The farm is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday starting at 9 AM.

