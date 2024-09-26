Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

Janice & Elliot - FOX 17 Fall Crawl kicks off at Ed Dunneback and Girls.png
FOX 17
FOX 17 Fall Crawl kicks off at Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
Janice & Elliot - FOX 17 Fall Crawl kicks off at Ed Dunneback and Girls.png
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On top of the original barn reads “Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm,” an ode to the man who jump-started this operation and the girls who have taken over.

My great grandpa started the farm in 1925,” Stephanie Ginsberg granddaughter to Ed said.

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

“His only Son died in Vietnam, so at that point in time, they climbed up and changed the name to and girls."

With nearly 100 years of history providing produce for West Michigan and beyond, the farm has become a fall favorite for anyone looking to get their apple orchard fix this year.

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

Janice and I took a trip to the farm as a stop on our FOX 17 “Fall Crawl,” learning everything this spot offers.

“We say from 4 to 74, we have fun for everybody,” Stephanie said.

And she means it. From all the fall classics including, U-pick apples, donuts, corn mazes, and a petting zoo, to all sorts of entertainment for your littles like a massive slide, an inflated trampoline, a hamster wheel, and more, there’s a little something for everyone.

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

But before you head out back, you’ll want to make a pitstop inside the barn, a central location to the farm’s operation.

“The barn is the heart of our farm here,” Stephanie said.

“It's actually where my grandparents met dancing inside this barn.”

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

Over the years, the barn has added a kitchen and now makes its own beer, wine, hard cider, seltzers baked goods, and pizza.

The farm is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday starting at 9 AM.

FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm
FALL CRAWL: Janice and Elliot visit Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

SEE JANICE AND ELLIOT EXPLORE THE FARM:

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.