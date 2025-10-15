Ford Airport named 'best small airport' by USA TODAY

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — West Michigan's largest airport has been named the best small airport in America.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport took the top spot in USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards for best small airport. It was among 20 finalists selected by a panel of experts for the award.

Ford Airport won a public vote held from September 8 to October 6.

“We are honored that the best guests in the country have helped us win the #1 spot for the best small airport!” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson said. “The community’s incredible support continues to propel our commitment to providing a world-class airport experience, and we are thrilled to have won this award for the community.”

MORE TO READ: Ford Airport not running video from DHS secretary

Other airports it beat out included Long Island MacArthur Airport, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport, and Pensacola International Airport.

In 2024, Ford Airport set a new record with over four million passengers served that year. The airport is undergoing a number of renovations and expansion projects to handle more flights in the coming years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube