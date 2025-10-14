Ford Airport not airing DHS video that blames Democrats for federal government shutdown

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Airports across the country are not airing a video from the Department of Homeland Security, where Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is one of them.

A Communications and Events Associate with Ford Airport confirmed Tuesday that the video "is not currently being played."

The associate said Ford Airport hasn't experienced significant disruptions at this point from the shutdown, and that the airport's limited digital screens are being used for sharing important travel information.

FOX 17 was told that airport officials will continue to monitor the situation with assistance from the TSA and FAA.

Neighbors flying in or out of Ford Airport are encouraged to check their flight status through their airline's website or on the airport's flight tracker.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube