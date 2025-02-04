Ford Airport celebrates record-setting number of travelers in 2024

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After years of growth and increased traffic, West Michigan's largest airport hit a major milestone in 2024.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced it saw more than 4 million passengers use its facilities last year, the first time the airport has served that many people.

The official total for 2024 was 4,172,068 travelers, nearly a 10 percent increase over 2023, which is now the 2nd-busiest year in the airport's history.

To celebrate, Ford Airport is holding a number of special events on February 4, including live music, a yoga class, and a visit from several therapy dogs.

WXMI/Brian Farber A band plays live music as the Gerald R. Ford International Airport celebrates a record number of travelers in 2024.

The airport is preparing to serve even more visitors in 2025 and beyond with a number of projects in the works. In 2024 Ford Airport started work on expanding the west end of the terminal, adding more ticket counters and an updated checked luggage inspection area. The $135 million project is part of the ELEVATE campaign that's expected to cost $750 million.

