Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport begins construction on $135M terminal expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) began construction on a terminal-enhancement project Wednesday.

The $135 million project will expand the terminal’s west side and improve the airport’s overall sustainability, airport officials say.

GRR says the expansion will add the following:



A consolidated baggage inspection system for improved transport of checked luggage.

An individual carrier system for screened baggage.

New ticket counters.

Larger baggage claim carousels.

“The Ford International Airport is experiencing tremendous growth, recently achieving a record-breaking year in 2023 for number of passengers served annually,” says GRR Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk. “The Federal Aviation Administration has recognized our Airport as one of the fastest growing in the country, and this investment in our facility will support this continued growth, serving our thriving community for years to come.”

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

The expansion is part of a $600 million program to improve airport infrastructure and facilitate its growing number of passengers, GRR explains.

Airport officials thank Congresswoman Hillary Scholten for her support of the project.

“Amid this exciting growth, we have to ensure that GRR has the tools to keep up,” says Scholten. “Adequate airport infrastructure makes all the difference in preventing flight delays, ensuring passenger safety and enhancing the traveler experience. Investments in GRR are investments in West Michigan’s future.”

GRR expects the project to be finished in 2027.

