GRR Airport pushing to replace 61-year-old control tower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has been rapidly expanding over the last few years. However, one building has remained untouched since the airport's inception over 60 years ago: the control tower. Airport leadership says the outdated structure is now limiting their potential.

Tory Richardson, President and CEO of the GRR Airport Authority, the airport is experiencing record-breaking growth.

He said Monday that they are serving nearly 4 million passengers annually.

“The airport supports more than 40,000 jobs, and contributes over 7 billion to West Michigan's economy each year, said Emily Brieve, Kent Co Commissioner and Grand Rapids Airport Authority board member.

Despite this success, airport officials believe they are not reaching their full potential due to the aging control tower.

Built in 1963, the tower fails to meet current design standards, security requirements, and environmental considerations, according to airport leadership.

Its location and height also hinder airfield growth. Richardson said Monday that they are currently missing out on an estimated $3 million of annual revenue.

Representative Hillary Scholten has been a major figure in pushing for the new tower.

Unlike some other local airports across the country, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) owns the tower in Grand Rapids.

Scholten explaining, “so, no amount of resources here locally will matter until the FAA is willing to put the money behind the air traffic control tower to fund its relocation.”

The FAA's approval and funding are necessary for the project to move forward.

The airport initially requested replacement in 2006, but progress has been slow.

Now that designs have been finalized, and roughly $5 million in funding was committed through congressionally directed spending in 2022.

The estimated $60 million project is anticipated to take about three years once construction starts.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is recognized as one of USA Today's best small airports, serving 30+ non-stop destinations through 7 airlines.

With the right investment, airport leaders are confident that the pay-off will be well worth the resources and time the project will take.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube