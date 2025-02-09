Declutter and Conquer: Staging Secrets for Home Sellers

ROCKFORD, Mich. — As homeowners consider downsizing or moving, experts suggest simple staging techniques to attract potential buyers and potentially increase the sale price.

John and Katie Stockdale are preparing to sell their Rockford home to move closer to family. "I can't believe I'm doing this again. We just did this about a year ago with Melissa in our previous home," Katie said.

Real estate agent Michelle recommends decluttering and simplifying spaces throughout the house. In the kitchen, she advises, "Do not be afraid to get those boxes, start packing up those items, labeling those boxes and tucking them away."

For appliances left out, Michelle suggests, "Make sure it's wiped down so there's no grease fingerprints, and unplug it."

In the living room, rearranging furniture can make the space appear larger. The basement, even if unfinished, can be organized into dedicated areas for various activities.

When it comes to personal items, Michelle advises, "If you plan on taking it with you, swap it out for the basic, standard bathroom mirror and pack that one away so nobody's falling in love."

For your kids' rooms, she recommends, "Gather everything up and quickly tuck it away, and it just simplifies the space, but your kids still have access to the things that they want and they love."

In the primary bedroom, small changes like reframing artwork can make a difference. Michelle explains, "This lamp was centered, and there was no artwork here. So we came in and brought in some new artwork, and then moved the lamp over here."

For minor wall repairs, Michelle suggests a wet sanding technique to fill holes without creating dust.

These simple staging techniques can help potential buyers envision themselves in the home.

"When everything looks so nice, you're like, 'Oh, I almost don't want to leave,'" said Michelle.

Staging your home to maximize your listing

Realtors advise against making drastic changes until receiving buyer feedback, emphasizing that the key to selling is showcasing the home's best features.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

