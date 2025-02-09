The $200K Home Hunt: A Look at Grand Rapids' Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First-time homebuyers in Grand Rapids are navigating a competitive market with budgets around $200,000, according to local realtor Ginger Herman of Five Star Real Estate.

"For this price range, demand just keeps going up," Herman said.

In the Creston Heights neighborhood, a renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with 1,340 square feet is listed at $219,000. Herman noted, "We often don't see this much renovation in this price range, so this is definitely a gem of the neighborhood."

WXMI/Michael Martin Can you buy a home for $200,000 or less in Grand Rapids? This home in the Creston Heights neighborhood is just over budget.

For those willing to compromise on space, a studio condo in the Boardwalk development offers 546 square feet for $189,900. "You can use this for party space, or you can have a bed," Herman explained.

WXMI/Michael Martin Can you buy a home for $200,000 or less in Grand Rapids? This studio-style condo along Monroe Avenue fits in the budget.

In the sought-after East Town neighborhood, a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house with 1,272 square feet is available for $223,000. While it needs some work, Herman suggested, "Paint is gonna go so such a far away replacing light fixture, not too expensive to do that. Some hardware."

WXMI/Michael Martin Can you buy a home for $200,000 or less in Grand Rapids? This home in East Town is over budget, but in the heart of the bustling neighborhood.

A more move-in ready option in the Fuller Avenue area, priced at $210,000, offers three bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,214 square feet. Herman described it as "surprisingly cozy" and noted, "Someone has definitely put some equity in this house, and a new buyer can come in and finish out whatever else that they would like to do."

WXMI/Michael Martin Can you buy a home for $200,000 or less in Grand Rapids? This home on Evergreen Street is spacious, but above our top number.

Herman advises buyers to act quickly in this competitive market. "We encourage people [to] jump in, maybe get a smaller home, maybe in an area that [you] didn't quite want. Let's get you in the home first, build up some equity. Let's sell that, and let's move you up to that next price point."

House Hunting for $200,000

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

