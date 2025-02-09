'A Big Chunk of Your Income': The Hidden Cost of Homeownership in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New homeowners in West Michigan are experiencing significant increases in property taxes, catching many by surprise.

Paula Jastifer, City Assessor for Grand Rapids, explains that for those who bought homes in 2023, their taxes will change in 2024. "When they get to me after they get their new mortgage payment, there's nothing I can do for them," Jastifer said.

The impact is felt across the region. Shakeyda West, a homeowner, noted, "It takes a big chunk of your income." Marissa Norris, a Grand Rapids resident, expressed surprise at her recent assessment, saying it "has jumped a lot."

Some residents, like Salima Matariyah from Ada, stated they might have chosen different neighborhoods had they known about the substantial increases. Mary Haskamp from Oshtemo Township experienced a shortage in her escrow account due to the tax hike, resulting in an unexpected mortgage increase.

Pete Humphreys, a loan officer for Independent Bank, attributes part of the issue to COVID-19's impact on the housing market. He projects costs could increase another 3 to 5 percent this year.

For established homeowners, taxable value can only increase by five percent annually. However, new buyers face uncapped increases. Humphreys warned, "If you see a 50% discrepancy there, then you can bet that your property tax is going to go up by 50% after you take ownership."

Jastifer advises those who believe their assessed value exceeds 50% of their property's true cash value to file an appeal. In Grand Rapids, these appeals are due by 5 p.m. on February 14.

Homeowners are encouraged to review their property tax assessment notices carefully and consult with real estate professionals to understand potential future increases.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

