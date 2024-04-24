16-year-old dead after crash ending pursuit in Barry County

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen is dead following a police pursuit that ended with a crash.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office says deputies were chasing a vehicle after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24. Around 10:21 p.m. the driver lost control on Coats Grove Road near M-66, sending the car off the road and into a tree.

The 16-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Investigators say the teen lived in the Woodland area.

The crash is now being investigated by Michigan State Police.

This is the third police pursuit in April which resulted in serious injury or death for a person involved in the chase. 17-year-old Riley Doggett remains hospitalized after being hit by a cruiser following a stolen car pursuit. 25-year-old Samuel Sterling died after being hit by an unmarked vehicle which was part of a Michigan State Police task force aimed at bringing in probation violators.

RELATED:

Family of teenager hit, hurt by deputy's vehicle 'waiting for a miracle'

'They snatched my whole baby's life from him': Family of Samuel Sterling remembers 25-year-old killed

Retired MSP detective analyzes deadly interaction between man, police

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube