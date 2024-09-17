Attorney for mother accused of killing child says release of 911 call could compromise trial fairness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brooklynne Davis, a mother from Grand Rapids charged in connection to the alleged starvation death of one of her children, chose not to appear in court in person Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Davis also waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Her case is bound over to circuit court.

Davis's attorney said in court that the release of a 911 call to the media impacts her right to a fair trial.

Davis's 19-month-old died of alleged starvation. The child weighed 13 pounds, according to police.

Davis says in the 911 call "she passed." When asked to clarify that the child was deceased, Davis answers on the call "yes."

“The alleged police call was given to the media last week, prior to myself or Ms. Richardson getting it. What the police department is doing is playing a little bit of a game here,” the attorney for Davis said.

The judge denied the defense's motion asking that communication be limited.

“Your request sounds like a gag order. And we’re talking about people’s rights to free speech,” the judge said.

“At this point and time, the court is confident that the parties in this case are all committed in ensuring miss Davis’s right to a fair trial,” the judge continued.

