Mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's death, twin brother in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young mother faces a murder charge following the death of her 1-year-old daughter. The little girl's twin brother is in critical condition.

Brooklynne Davis faces charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. The 24-year-old is accused of abusing and neglecting her 1-year-old twins to the point of putting their lives at risk.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to the home on Eastern Avenue SE near Logan Street SE around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 22. Inside they found the 19-month-old girl beyond help. Her twin brother was in life-threatening condition. Officer removed him from the home for medical care.

He remains in critical condition nearly a week later.

An 8-year-old child also living in the home was removed by Child Protective Services. That child did not appear to have medical needs, according to police.

“This is one of the most horrific cases of child abuse I have ever seen,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Chief Eric Winstrom. “Neither the first responders, or the detectives who worked tirelessly for justice, will ever forget this child. We are praying for the recovery of her twin brother who also suffered unconscionable abuse.”

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the 1-year-old's death a homicide. Grand Rapids Police's Major Case Team along with the Family Services Team is handling the investigation.

Davis was arrested on Monday and is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

