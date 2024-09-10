‘She passed’: Officials release 911 call made by GR mom accused of child's murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City officials in Grand Rapids released the 911 call made by a mother who was charged for the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

The child was found dead inside her family’s Eastern Avenue apartment on Aug. 22. She was only 19 months old.

Police told FOX 17 the girl weighed 13 pounds. They believe she was abused and neglected.

The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Brooklynne Davis, was later identified as the suspect.

Davis called 911 at roughly 5:20 p.m. the day her daughter was found dead. FOX 17 was provided an edited version of the call through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Part of the call is transcribed below:

DISPATCH: She's how old?

DAVIS: She's 1. I woke up this morning and she was gone.

DISPATCH: I'm sorry, you said that she's gone?

DAVIS: She passed. I woke up this morning and she's gone. She passed.

DISPATCH: You're saying that she's deceased?

DAVIS: Yes.

Davis added her 8-year-old son checked on the girl earlier in the morning and said she appeared to be sleeping. She chose to let the toddler sleep a bit longer, but when she returned to the room, the child was not moving.

Davis told the dispatcher it seemed her daughter had been gone for a couple of hours.

“No, she is not breathing; I tried to do CPR and everything,” she said.

The six-minute call ends with the fire department’s arrival. Officials later said the 19-month-old was beyond help by then.

The victim’s twin brother was hospitalized in critical condition. The 8-year-old was taken out of the home.

Davis has since been charged with murder and child abuse. If found guilty, she could spend up to life behind bars.

