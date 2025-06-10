Amillier Penn Way: hearing Tuesday to discuss commemoratively naming GR street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A hearing is scheduled today at the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting at 2:00 p.m. to discuss an effort to honor Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old who lost his life to gun violence last June.

Amillier was shot and killed on Umatilla Street while playing football with friends on June 2, 2024.

Community leaders will hear from the public about the proposal to name a section of Umatilla Street, from Madison Avenue to Union Avenue as "Amillier Penn Way."

Corey Penn, Amillier's father, has advocated for this street designation. He has emphasized that the effort is not only to remember his son but to remind young people of the consequences of gun violence.

The case gained national attention when it was featured in April on the docu-series "All Access PD: Grand Rapids" on Investigation Discovery. During the episode, investigators shared that they had focused on potential suspect for months, but were unable to link him to Amillier's death at that time.

Following the airing of the episode, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom reported that the department received numerous new tips and additional information. In mid-May, Cartiyae Pascal was formally charged in connection with Amillier's death.

After the charges were filed, Corey Penn expressed gratitude for the hard work of the investigators.

