Father of Amillier Penn expresses gratitude after charges filed in son's shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corey Penn has been advocating for answers in the shooting death of his son, Amillier Penn. After almost a year of waiting, he is seeing progress in the pursuit of justice.

In a conversation with Fox 17, Corey Penn shared his unwavering faith that justice for his son would come. "We already know, we just didn't know when," he said, emphasizing his belief that the truth would ultimately prevail.

During a previous interview in February, Penn expressed hope that a $10,000 reward would help lead to justice for Amillier. "I know that at the end of the tunnel is light," he recalled, a sentiment that now feels closer to reality.

While the recent arraignment of his son’s accused killer does not bring complete resolution, Penn expressed a sense of progress. "We definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we want a conviction," he stated, indicating that the journey for justice continues.

Penn felt that the day of the arraignment reaffirmed his beliefs about the legal system. "Today just solidified that what we already knew, the legal system is latched on to, and they understand too," he said.



Grateful for the relentless efforts of the Grand Rapids Police, particularly Detective Tony Leonard, Penn expressed his heartfelt appreciation. "There’s a major amount of gratitude for that. He worked endless days, days off, holidays, possibly birthdays," Penn noted, acknowledging the dedication law enforcement has shown in seeking justice for his son.

Reflecting on his son's spirit, Penn conveyed a sense of connection. "I feel like he’s talking to me. [Josh asks, 'what's he saying?'] Keep going. I know my son's happy. I know that he's smiling down and proud of everybody who pushed us to this point," he shared.

Looking ahead, Penn has new hope that the legal system will fulfill its duties effectively. He also noted the impact of a current docu-series featuring the Grand Rapids Police Department, crediting it for some of the recent developments. "I'm just hoping that the legal system [does] their due diligence, due diligence when it comes to charging or sentencing him," he asserted.

Finally, Penn reached out to the community with a powerful message. "It's okay to speak up against gun violence. It's okay to embrace your children. It's okay to tell dads. It's okay to tell your son that you love them. There’s nothing weak about that. It's okay to be nosy, and pry in to your child's business," he advised, advocating for parental involvement and community unity in the fight against violence.

As the quest for justice continues, Corey Penn remains hopeful and committed to advocating for Amillier, urging others to stand against violence and engage with their loved ones.

