Amillier Penn Murder: A father searching for justice and a lasting tribute for his son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June 2024 marked a devastating milestone for Corey Penn, the father of 15-year-old Amillier Penn, who was tragically shot and killed on Umatilla Street in Grand Rapids.

As the investigation continues eight months on, Corey remains resolute in his pursuit of justice and a lasting tribute to his son's memory.

Silent Observer is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Amillier's killer. You can call in a completely anonymous tip at (616) 774-2345 or submit tips online at their website.

Amillier was playing football with friends when an unknown gunman confronted him.

The teenager was chased to Umatilla Street, near Madison, where he was fatally shot.

The incident has left Corey and his family with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss.

A handmade memorial at the site of Amillier's death has become a symbol of the community's support for the Penn family. Corey regularly visits the site to ensure the flowers, signs, candles and photos of Amillier are well maintained.

“We're going to keep shaking up the city of Grand Rapids. We're going to keep speaking his name,” Corey explained.

“We're going to keep the momentum, keep positive energy coming forth until we get justice.”

Corey has launched an effort to rename Umatilla Street in honor of his son.

“We’re just hoping that from this, it'll open the eyes of parents and youth,” Corey told FOX 17 recently. “Because, we need to stand up and stand in front of our children, and we also need to just be accountable.”

His goal is to create a lasting impact on the community and serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence.

"To Milli's friends, I want to thank you all for your incredible support after losing Milli. I know this has been so emotional and traumatic for you as well, but your strength and love has been a big part of why Milli's family is strong today," he said in a social media post about the efforts to change the street name.

He is also looking to purchase a memorial park bench for Amillier via a GoFundMe campaign. The bench will eventually be placed inside Camelot Woods Park.

“Together, we can create a space where memories live on and hearts find comfort,” the online campaign page reads.

The city of Grand Rapids has received Corey's formal request to rename Umatilla and is currently reviewing it.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told FOX 17 Tuesday that the case was still under investigation.

Nobody has yet been charged in the deadly shooting.

The city's policy for renaming streets requires that the proposed name be widely recognized and meet specific conditions, including being a deceased person well-known for a significant contribution or sacrifice.

If you're interested in petitioning to change a street name in Grand Rapids, they have laid out an official policy:



Submit a request: Direct your request to the Engineering Department, which will refer it to various city departments and community agencies for review and comment. Meet the required conditions: Ensure the proposed name meets the city's conditions, including being widely recognized and conforming to street name regulations. Review and approval: The Engineering Department will prepare a report to the city manager, who may forward it to the City Commission for consideration and public hearing. Notification: If approved, the city will notify all affected parties, including property owners and community agencies.

The city also offers commemorative street designations, which involve mounting commemorative name plates below street signs. This option requires meeting specific conditions, including being informational, memorial or historically significant.

Corey says he will continue to fight for justice in Amillier’s case, no matter what that justice looks like in the end.

