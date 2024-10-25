2nd man sentenced for kidnapping Dunham's manager to steal 123 guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second of two men who pleaded guilty to abducting a store manager to steal 123 guns learned his sentence this week.

Dontrell Nance and Darnell Bishop both entered guilty pleas for kidnapping and brandishing a gun during a violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Federal attorneys say Nance and Bishop confessed to kidnapping the manager of a Dunham’s Sports in Benton Harbor last November, using threats to gain access inside the building. We’re told Bishop then went inside and stole 123 guns.

Bishop was sentenced this week to 15 years behind bars, the DOJ says. Nance was handed the same sentence in July.

Local News 1st of 2 men sentenced for kidnapping Dunham's manager FOX 17 News

“Mr. Bishop’s criminal scheme, had it succeeded, would have flooded the streets of southwest Michigan with illegal guns,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The proliferation of illegal guns is one cause behind the gun violence epidemic we are experiencing in Benton Harbor, across the state, and across the nation. I am grateful to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their swift and smart response that prevented the worst from happening. Moving forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on those few individuals who are driving gun violence in their communities.”

The DOJ credits the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Benton Township Police Department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State police, the FBI and the ATF for their roles in investigating the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube