Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Dunham's manager in theft of 123 guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Dunham’s manager in a plot to steal 123 guns.

Authorities say the theft happened at Dunham’s Sports in Benton Harbor on Nov. 16, 2023.

Dontrell Nance, 25, admitted he and Darnell Bishop kidnapped the store’s manager from the manager’s residence and obtained the store’s keys and alarm code, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Nance confessed to staying with the manager as Bishop took 123 guns from the business, storing them in a pair of Yeti coolers.

The DOJ says all guns were recovered after the incident.

“Illegal firearms flood our communities and are responsible for so much trauma and so many tears,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Without the quick and careful work of law enforcement, these guns would have done more of the same. No level of violence is acceptable, and we will remain laser focused on the few who drive violence in their communities.”

Meanwhile, federal attorneys say Bishop pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, firearm theft, brandishing a firearm during a crime, and interference with commerce by robbery.

READ MORE: 123 stolen guns found in Yeti coolers, documents say

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube