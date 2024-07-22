1st of 2 men sentenced for kidnapping Dunham's manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the two men who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Dunham’s Sports manager in a plot to steal 123 guns has been sentenced.

Darnell Bishop and Dontrell Nance each pleaded guilty this year to one count of kidnapping along with one count of brandishing a gun while in progress of a violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

Both men admitted to kidnapping the manager of a Benton Harbor Dunham’s in late November and using the keys to enter the store and steal 123 firearms, federal attorneys say.

Nance was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the DOJ announced Monday.

“Gun violence is a national epidemic, and my office is focused on the handful of offenders driving gun violence in communities across our District,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The quick, coordinated actions by law enforcement kept 123 handguns from flooding our streets and further spreading this scourge and the trauma it brings.”

Bishop is expected to appear for a sentencing hearing Oct. 25.

