123 stolen guns found in Yeti coolers, documents say

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Dunham's manager was held at gunpoint while the store was robbed on Nov. 16.

The following narrative is from a federal probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 17.

According to authorities, the manager of the Dunham's, whose name was not given in court documents, was taken from his home by two suspects and held at gunpoint while the store was robbed.

The suspects allegedly forced the store manager to give up the Dunham's alarm code before they took two Yeti coolers and filled them with weapons. In total, authorities recovered 123 stolen guns.

Those two suspects were later identified by authorities as Dontrell Nance and Darnell Bishop.

Both suspects were photographed by investigators. Authorities say the photos show the coolers in the back of a Dodge Durango in the days following the robbery.

According to court filings, one of the suspects tried to use CashApp to send money from the manager's debit card to a CashApp account. Investigators were able to trace back the transaction, which was unsuccessful, to Dontrell Nance.

Investigators ultimately got a search warrant for the Durango, in which they found two coolers full of guns.

Nance allegedly told authorities he served as a lookout while Bishop went and robbed the Dunham's. Nance claimed he did not have a gun, but rather held a cell phone inside of a sock at the manager's head.

There is a third participant in the robbery who has not yet been identified by authorities. Bishop allegedly told authorities he surveyed the Dunham's and followed the manager of the store to prepare for the robbery, according to court records.

Both Nance and Bishop are charged with the following in federal court:



Hobbs Act robbery

Brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee

Knowingly possessing stolen firearms

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube