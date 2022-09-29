Lake Co Sheriff: two people in custody after bank robbery, bomb threat

BALDWIN, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports two "persons of interest" in a bank robbery that triggered a school lockdown and evacuation.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, two bank robbers came into the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther. They passed the teller a note claiming a bomb was planted at an unspecified school.

As a precaution, Baldwin Community Schools quickly went into lockdown and removed students from the premises. Authorities declared the school buildings safe by the end of the day.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced that two people were in custody for the incident, but are held in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.

No other details about this case are available right now, the Sheriff's Office said.

Names will not be released before charges are formally given.

The Sheriff's Office says this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information relating to this case, please contact Det/Lt Nixon @ 231-745-2712.

