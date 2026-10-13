HAVE A STORY IDEA IN KALAMAZOO? EMAIL KEENAN!

Keenan Penn II joins the FOX 17 News team as an award-winning journalist and Metro Detroit native who discovered his passion for storytelling at just 14 years old.

That passion eventually took him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he attended Oral Roberts University before beginning his journalism career in Wichita, Kansas, as a news producer. He later transitioned into reporting, where he found a new way to tell stories — by connecting directly with the people and communities at the center of them.

What Keenan values most about journalism is the opportunity to connect with people. He believes being present in a community, listening to its residents and understanding what matters to them is what makes a story truly meaningful.

Now, Keenan is excited to call West Michigan home and join the FOX 17 team as a neighborhood reporter in Kalamazoo. He’s ready to get out into the community, meet the people who call West Michigan home and hear your story ideas.

If there’s a story you think deserves to be told, Keenan wants to hear from you! Email him at keenan.pennII@fox17online.com