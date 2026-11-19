KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A boil water advisory can turn an otherwise normal day into an extra step for families: boiling water before cooking, drinking or completing other everyday tasks.

For Teresa Hojera, who lives in a Kalamazoo Township neighborhood affected by an advisory issued Monday evening following a water main break, the inconvenience was manageable.

“I do know what to do, but we do not drink out of our faucet water anyway,” Hojera said. “But for cooking, obviously, we need to boil it.”

Hojera said boil water advisories are not something she frequently sees in her neighborhood, but she knows other parts of the Kalamazoo area experience them more often.

“It's definitely concerning,” she said. “There's other areas that it seems to happen more often, and that's concerning because getting water from the store isn't cheap.”

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And according to the city of Kalamazoo, boil water advisories have been far from uncommon this year.

City Public Services Director and City Engineer James Baker told FOX 17 the city has issued more than 150 boil water advisories this year.

“In fact, we've issued over 150 boil water advisories this year,” Baker said. “Those are reflective of the work that we're doing.”

Baker said a boil water advisory does not necessarily mean something has gone wrong with the water system. He said more than 96 percent of the city's advisories are connected to work on the system, including replacing hydrants and valves, repairing water mains and installing new pipe.

“For us, most of the boil water advisories that we issue are proactive, and it's a reflection of the work that we're doing in the system,” Baker said.

The city issues an advisory when work causes water pressure in part of the system to fall below 20 psi, Baker said. The advisory is a precaution while the city makes sure the water is safe to use.

And more infrastructure work could be coming.

Kalamazoo's proposed 2027 budget is part of a larger plan to invest heavily in water and wastewater infrastructure over the next several years.

“The budgets over the next five years propose $570 million in infrastructure investment, really kind of targeted to improve water quality, invest in our neighborhoods, improve the environment, and improve water quality and system reliability,” Baker said.

That includes work on aging water mains and other parts of the system.

While some of that construction can result in boil water advisories in the short term, Baker said replacing aging infrastructure could ultimately reduce the amount of maintenance certain neighborhoods need.

“When we come through and we replace that water main, the future in that area, you know, should reduce the amount of maintenance that we have to do,” Baker said.

For residents affected by this week's advisory in Kalamazoo Township, the immediate inconvenience is over. The boil water advisory was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

But for neighbors who have watched advisories affect other parts of the Kalamazoo area more frequently, the longer-term question is whether the infrastructure work happening now will mean fewer disruptions down the road.

