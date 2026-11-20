KALAMAZOO, Mich — A nearly $12 million renovation is giving an affordable senior housing community in Kalamazoo a major upgrade, but the goal isn't to make living there more expensive.

It's to make sure affordable housing doesn't have to mean outdated housing.

The $11.7 million renovation includes new cabinets and appliances inside units, along with improvements to the library, floor lounges and other common spaces throughout the building.

Watch Keenan Penn II's report below

Nearly $12M renovation brings new life to affordable senior housing in Kalamazoo

For the seniors who call the community home, the investment is designed to provide an updated and comfortable place to live while preserving affordability.

"Just because they happen to be in affordable housing doesn't mean that they don't deserve, like, a really nice home," a representative with CSI Support & Development said. "There's one thing to have a roof over your head, but it's another thing that you want to make it a home."

Keeping the housing affordable

The affordability comes through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

CSI Support & Development says residents who meet eligibility requirements pay 30 percent of their income toward rent.

"So whether you make 15K a year or you make 35K a year, it's always going to be 30 percent, and that is just life-changing for a lot of people," the representative said.

For 72-year-old Kalamazoo native Jeff Nelson, that formula provides something important: predictability.

"It's nice to know you have a nice comfortable place to live," Nelson said. "You don't have to worry about, you know, where am I going to live or how am I going to get by."

Nelson said knowing what he will pay also makes managing the rest of his expenses easier.

"It's real significant. Now you can... budget your money knowing that your rent [is] X amount of dollars," Nelson said.

Who qualifies?

CSI Support & Development says applicants must be at least 62 years old and meet income requirements.

The complex is also holding an open house Friday, Nov. 20, as it looks to provide more seniors with an opportunity to call the community home.

But the multimillion-dollar investment isn't just about filling available units.

CSI Support & Development says the renovation represents a long-term commitment to the property and the seniors who live there.

"Whenever we invested in this, this means that there's going to be at least 50 years of us staying in this building, keeping everything up to date, and making sure that our member residents have the best possible experience to live there," the representative said.

For Nelson, that investment is happening in the same community he's known his entire life.

"This is home," Nelson said. "And I've been around here all my life."

