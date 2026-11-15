Hundreds of coats help keep Grand Rapids neighbors warm as temperatures drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As colder temperatures settle into West Michigan, hundreds of donated coats are helping people who may otherwise have to face the cold without one.

Long lines formed early Saturday morning as people waited to get inside a Grand Rapids coat drive organized by Neighbors for Neighbors.

More than 700 coats donated by people across the community were waiting for those who needed them. But organizers said the event offered much more than winter coats.

“It’s just people coming in, getting coats, getting shirts, getting socks, getting food,” Patrick, one of the people involved with the event, said. “We got pulled pork over here. We got soup over here. We have sandwiches. We got shoes in the back.”

Organizers said the goal is simple: help people who need it without asking for anything in return.

“There’s no strings attached here,” Patrick said. “They don’t have to make any pledges. They don’t have to do anything. They just say, ‘Hey, if you need a pair of socks, here’s a pair of socks.’”

Among those who came through the doors Saturday was Christopher Harris, who told FOX 17 he is experiencing homelessness.

For Harris, having somewhere to find a coat and other essentials means more than staying comfortable.

“It’s everything, to be honest,” Harris said. “... [A] lot of people close their doors to us. They don’t acknowledge us.”

Looking at the line of people waiting for help, Harris said it showed just how significant the need is.

“You see this line? It’s a long line of people just trying to stay warm and survive,” Harris said.

That need is one reason Joe Pesch said he continues organizing the coat drive.

“If you’re going out to your car this morning and you’re freezing, imagine if you were sleeping outside last night and had nothing,” Pesch said. “I think it’s all kind of our job to help out our neighbors.”

As the morning continued, donated coats began finding new owners.

“It helps the community a lot,” one recipient said. “If it weren’t for people like these guys, we would probably go without.”

For Harris, finding one brought an immediate sense of relief.

“Found one, man,” Harris said. “Feels good. Feels good. Feel warm. Got me a blanket. Feel real good about it. I ain’t gonna lie to you.”

The event was also an opportunity for volunteers to give back and, in some cases, bring their children along to see the impact firsthand.

“I bring my daughter, and we just need to realize how blessed we are, and we want to give back,” one volunteer said.

Another volunteer summed up the reason for helping with a simple reminder:

“That could be you. That could be me. That could be anybody that we know.”

